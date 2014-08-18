Switzerland's Partners Group to buy majority of Spain's Savera for $325 mln -sources

HONG KONG Aug 18 Swiss investment manager
Partners Group Holding AG has agreed to buy the
majority of Spanish elevator guide rail maker Savera Group for
around 2 billion yuan ($325 million), people with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
The buyout would be the asset manager's first in China and
would give it control of a company which began life focused on
Europe, but which now earns more than 80 percent of its revenues
in the world's most populous country.
Partners had 33.8 billion euros ($45 billion) in assets
under management at the end of June, and invests money in
private equity, infrastructure, debt and real estate. To earn
higher returns, Partners is expanding into Asia by investing in
companies directly, with its latest deal valuing Savera at
around $433 million.
Savera, founded in 1967, hired financial adviser Business
Development Asia (BDA) to sell a stake of around 75 percent.
A spokeswoman for Partners declined to comment. BDA also
declined to comment. Savera could not be reached for comment.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
(1 US dollar = 0.7485 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; additional reporting
by Elisabeth O'Leary and Paul Day in MADRID; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Christopher Cushing)