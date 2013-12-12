Partners Group acquires Hofmann Menu for undisclosed sum

ZURICH Dec 12 Private equity firm Partners
Group said on Thursday it was acquiring Hofmann Menu
Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for
an undisclosed sum.
Partners Group, which says it has over 30 billion euros in
investment programmes under management, said Hofmann Menu
employed approximately 1,000 staff and had a well-diversified
client base of more than 10,000 customers.
"Our significant sector experience will allow us to support
the company's growth strategy while we leverage our global
network to identify potential new clients and assist Hofmann
Menu in its envisaged national and international expansion,"
Juergen Diegruber, partner in Partners Group's private equity
team, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)