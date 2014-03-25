Switzerland's Partners Group to pay record dividend

LONDON, March 25 Swiss private equity firm
Partners Group proposed a record dividend payout after
posting a 6.4 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday.
The investment manager said that 2013 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) hit 300
million Swiss francs ($339.3 million) thanks to strong client
demand and higher earnings from management fees.
The company plans to raise its dividend to a record 7.25
Swiss francs per share, up 16 percent on the payout for 2012.
Assets under management stood at 31.6 billion euros ($43.6
billion) at the end of last year, up 10.5 percent on 2012.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
($1 = 0.8843 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)