瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 15:04 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding says together with Duke Street/Tikehau to lead acquisition of Voyage Care from HgCapital

Aug 6 Partners Group Holding AG : * Says Partners Group and Duke Street/Tikehau to lead GBP 375 million

acquisition of Voyage Care from HgCapital * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
