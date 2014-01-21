Party City files for IPO of up to $500 mln

Jan 21 Party City Holdco Inc, the largest U.S.
party goods retailer backed by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee
Partners LP, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $500
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
Founded in 1947, Party City has 40,000 retail outlets
worldwide, which include its own stores, independent party
supply stores and grocery retailers.
Thomas H. Lee acquired a majority stake in Party City in a
$2.69 billion deal from private equity peers Advent
International Corp, Berkshire Partners LLC and Weston Presidio
in 2012. It currently holds about 70 percent stake, while Advent
holds about 24 percent.
Party City told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs, BofA
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse were among the lead underwriters
for the IPO. ()
Reuters first reported in November that the company was
planning go to public.
Party City sells party supplies, decorations and costumes,
mainly under its namesake brand and the Halloween City, Factory
Card & Party Outlet and Party Packagers names. It had 12-month
revenue to the end of June of more than $1.9 billion, according
to Moody's Investors Service Inc.
Party City's filing did not reveal how many shares the
company planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list under the symbol "PRTY," though
it did not specify which exchange its wants to get listed.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay debt
and for working capital purposes, Elmsford, New York-based Party
City said in the filing.
The company, whose biggest markets include UK, France,
Germany and Australia apart from North America, reported a net
loss of $51.7 million and revenue of $1.33 billion for the nine
months ended Sept. 30.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.