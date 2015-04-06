Party City expects to raise up to $372 mln in IPO

April 6 Party City Holdco Inc, the largest U.S. party goods retailer, said it expects to raise up to $372 million in an initial public offering of its shares.

The company, which sells party supplies, decorations and costumes, said it expects the offering of 21.9 million shares to be priced at between $15 and $17 per share.

Party City Holdco, backed by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, is valued at $1.97 billion at the high-end of the range. (bit.ly/1MXcT8W) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)