UPDATE 1-Pason Systems Q2 Profit up 32 pct

Aug 8 - Canada's Pason Systems Inc , which rents out oilfield instruments, posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased drilling activity in the United States.
The company, whose services including data acquisition, wellsite reporting software and remote communications, said that a busy third and fourth quarter should rival the normally strong first quarter.
The Calgary-based company reported second-quarter net income of C$8.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$6.2 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, last year.
The company's U.S. segment reported a profit of C$19.8 million compared with C$14.0 million last year.
Revenue rose 22 percent to C$62.4 million.
Pason also approved a capital spending plan of about C$64 till June 30, 2012.
Shares of the company were trading down 5 percent at C$13.96 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
