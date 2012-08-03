Pason's profit rises; cuts capex on weak drilling in N. America

Aug 3Oilfield services provider Pason Systems
Inc's profit rose modestly on higher drilling in the
second quarter, but the company cut its capital expenditure for
the next 12 months as it expects North American drilling to slow
down.
The company, which provides data management systems to oil
rigs, estimated a capital budget of C$82.7 million ($82.4
million).
Net profit rose to C$8.5 million, or 10 Canadian cents per
share, for the second quarter from C$8.2 million, or 9 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 30 percent to C$81.1 million.
The company paid C$5.4 million related to a patent lawsuit.
Pason, which has operations in the United States, South
America and Australia, lost a multi-year contract with a
U.S-drilling contractor in June.
Shares of the Calgary-based company, which has a market
value of C$1.18 billion, closed at C$14.36 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.