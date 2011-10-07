版本:
中国
2011年 10月 7日

Spain's Popular offers all-share deal for Pastor

Oct 7 Spain's No. 5 bank, Banco Popular , said on Friday it had offered 1.115 new Popular shares for each share in smaller rival Pastor , confirming a takeover bid disclosed earlier to Reuters by a source close to the operation. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)

