Spain's Popular offers all-share deal for Pastor

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Spain's No. 5 bank, Banco Popular , said on Friday it had offered 1.115 new Popular shares for each share in smaller rival Pastor , confirming a takeover bid disclosed earlier to Reuters by a source close to the operation. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.