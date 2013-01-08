US Justice Dept against most sales bans for infringing key patents

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Companies that own a key
patent, such as those that ensure mobile and other electronic
devices work together, should be allowed to win sales bans as a
punishment for infringement only in rare, very specific cases,
the Justice Department and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said
in a joint policy statement on Tuesday.
The Federal Trade Commission, which with the Justice
Department enforces U.S. antitrust law, has also argued that
infringement of "standard essential patents" should be punished
with monetary damages, not bans, except in a handful of specific
cases.
Standard essential patents have been a central element in
the patent wars that smartphone companies have waged around the
globe since 2010, as Apple has sought to fend off a
challenge by Google's Android phones.
The fight has also embroiled Samsung Electronics
, HTC Corp and others who use Android
technology.
The usual expectation among corporations has been that
standard essential patents will be inexpensively licensed to
anyone.
Tuesday's statement appealed to the U.S. International Trade
Commission to make the public interest paramount in deciding
whether to order an injunction against an imported good that
uses an essential patent.
"The USITC, may conclude, after applying its public interest
factors, that exclusion orders (sales injunctions) are
inappropriate," the Justice Department and patent department
said.
Their statement is an expression of the administration's
view and may carry weight with judges but is not binding.
GLOBAL PATENT FIGHT
It has been harder recently for companies to win injunctions
for infringement in U.S. district courts.
The Federal Trade Commission, in a December filing, argued
that Motorola Mobility, a unit of Google, was not entitled to
ask a court to stop the sale of Apple iPhones and iPads that it
said infringe on a patent that is essential to wireless
technology.
In June 2012 Judge Richard Posner in Chicago threw out cases
that Motorola and Apple had filed against each other claiming
patent infringement. Both companies appealed.
In rejecting the Google case, Posner barred the company from
seeking to stop iPhone sales because the patent in question was
a standard essential patent.
The ITC, meanwhile, is considering accusations that Apple
infringed patents owned by Samsung Electronics in making the
iPod touch, iPhone and iPad. Essential patents are part of that
mix as well.
An administrative law judge at the ITC said in a preliminary
ruling in September that Apple was innocent of violating the
patents. A final decision is expected this month.
The two standard essential patents in the complaint are
related to 3G wireless technology and the format of data packets
for high-speed transmission.
Apple won a huge victory in August when a U.S. jury found the
South Korean firm had copied key features of the iPhone. Apple
was awarded $1.05 billion in damages. That ruling is under
appeal.