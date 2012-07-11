US Congress to discuss sales bans if key patents infringed

WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Congress is
considering whether companies that hold patents essential to a
standard, such as a digital movie format, should be forbidden
from asking that infringing products be banned from the U.S.
market.
Companies that hold patents essential to building devices
to comply with these standards are expected to license them on
fair terms to everyone, even competitors. The expectation is
they will make less on each license, but will license the
technology so broadly that the patent will still be extremely
lucrative.
But in an all-out patent war between smartphone makers,
Motorola Mobility, recently acquired by Google Inc ,
has raised hackles by asking for sales bans on products that
infringe essential patents.
Microsoft Corp , Google's main critic, is leading
the fight against the Google unit, but Apple Inc and
Qualcomm Inc have also lobbied lawmakers on the issue,
according to a congressional source.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on
Wednesday to discuss the antitrust impact of sales bans if the
manufacturer infringes on a standard essential patent.
The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department are
weighing, which is unusual in a patent infringement battle.
FTC Commissioner Edith Ramirez is expected to testify, as
will Joseph Wayland, the Justice Department's top antitrust
enforcer.
The FTC, in recent comments to the International Trade
Commission which can ban infringing products from the U.S.
market, warned that the owners of standard essential patents
can sometimes demand too much for licensing fees and use the
considerable threat of an injunction to win unreasonable rates.
It urged the ITC to refrain from barring infringing
products from the U.S. market if the patent in question is
essential to an industry standard.
Wayland, the acting assistant attorney general for
antitrust, is also expected to urge caution in using sales bans
if the patent infringed is essential to a standard.
In 2006, the Supreme Court made it harder for a company
whose patents were infringed to get a sales ban in a ruling
called eBay v. MercExchange. This means that courts rarely
issue injunctions currently but opt for damages payments.
The ITC, on the other hand, does still issue them. At the
ITC currently, Microsoft faces a potential injunction banning
the sale of its Xbox because of accusations that it infringes
patented Motorola Mobility technology essential to a video
standard.
But Motorola Mobility argues that these bans are a
necessary tool to prevent rivals from refusing to pay licensing
fees, says Kirk Daily, the company's vice president of
intellectual property.
The ITC could cite the public interest as a reason for
declining to ban products that infringe essential patents, but
only rarely does so, said Mark Lemley, a patent expert who
teaches at Stanford Law School.
But since licensing negotiations take place behind closed
doors, it is nearly impossible to know which party is being
unreasonable in any given fight, he said.
The single thing that every side in the various patents
fights agree on is that the money spent on these legal battles
could be better spent elsewhere.
"If they (smartphone makers) had taken the conservatively
$15 to $20 billion dollars they've spent on this fight, imagine
how much better a place the world would be," said Lemley.