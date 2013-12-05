UPDATE 2-U.S. House passes tech backed bill to rein in 'patent trolls'

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a bill aimed at reining in
"patent trolls," companies that buy or license patents from
others, then extract licensing fees or file infringement
lawsuits viewed by many as frivolous.
The House passed the bill easily, by a vote of 325 to 91. A
Senate panel considering a similar measure has scheduled a
hearing on it Dec. 17.
The White House has also expressed support for the
legislation as part of a broader call it made in June for steps
to curb abusive patent lawsuits.
Sponsored by Robert Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia, it
targets much-criticized patent assertion entities, for behavior
like sending large numbers of licensing demands to small
businesses without determining if they actually use infringing
technology.
Goodlatte said his bill "takes meaningful steps to address
the abusive practices that have damaged our patent system and
resulted in significant economic harm to our nation."
"We have seen an exponential increase in the use of weak or
poorly-granted patents by so-called patent trolls to file
numerous patent infringement lawsuits against American
businesses with the hopes of securing a quick payday," he said.
But others worry that the bill could hurt small companies
whose patents are genuinely infringed. They fear the measure
would tip the judicial balance in favor of defendants in patent
infringement lawsuits.
"We keep hearing about the trolls, and yes, there is some
trouble with the trolls," said Representative Dana Rohrabacher,
a California Republican who criticized Goodlatte's bill. "Please
let's not rush into a move that would destroy our independent
inventors of America."
Technology companies largely support the Goodlatte bill,
including Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc,
International Business Machines Corp, Google Inc
and other powerhouses. The Association for Competitive
Technology, which represents small tech companies, also backs
it.
Microsoft Corp praised the bill's advance, saying
it "marks a significant milestone toward enactment of
common-sense reforms to curb abusive patent litigation."
The Innovation Alliance, which represents Qualcomm,
Tessera Technologies, InterDigital and others,
said the vote was a disappointment.
"This debate is far from over. Even many of those who spoke
in support of the bill in the House today emphasized that it
remains a work in progress, and that further improvements to
address the many concerns that have been raised are needed,"
said Brian Pomper, the alliance's director.
The bill encourages judges hearing patent cases to award
fees to the winner of an infringement lawsuit. The bill would
also require companies filing infringement lawsuits to provide
specific details on what patent is infringed and how it is used.
The House approved an amendment to the measure on Thursday
that would require companies that send demand letters alleging
infringement to identify their corporate parent. The measure was
designed to stop the practice of companies sending multiple
demand letters to the same target by hiding behind shell
corporations.
The White House in June urged Congress to take steps to curb
abusive patent lawsuits that have sprung up in recent years,
especially in the technology sector.
Goodlatte has worked on the patent issue with his
counterpart on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vermont Democrat
Patrick Leahy, who praised Thursday's vote.
"Targeted reforms should address abuses in the system while
ensuring that legitimate inventors can continue to succeed," he
said in a statement. "I look forward to working through the
committee process in the Senate to achieve this goal."
Differences between the House and Senate bills would need to
be ironed out before it could become law.
Other patent-related bills are circulating on Capitol Hill
although the Goodlatte and Leahy measures are believed to have
the best chance of becoming law. In addition, the Federal Trade
Commission has a study underway on the impact on competition of
abusive patent litigation.