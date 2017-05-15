DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher

May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM
will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon
to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on
Monday.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world's largest maker of
scientific instruments, is set to buy Patheon in a $5.2 billion
cash deal, or $35 per share, implying a premium of about 35
percent on Patheon's Friday close.
DSM holds approximately 48.7 million shares in Patheon,
making it its second largest shareholder with a 33.6 percent
stake. The Dutch company said it has entered into a tender and
support agreement with Thermo Fisher.
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by David Clarke)