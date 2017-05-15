版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:48 BJT

DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher

May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, is set to buy Patheon in a $5.2 billion cash deal, or $35 per share, implying a premium of about 35 percent on Patheon's Friday close.

DSM holds approximately 48.7 million shares in Patheon, making it its second largest shareholder with a 33.6 percent stake. The Dutch company said it has entered into a tender and support agreement with Thermo Fisher.

(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐