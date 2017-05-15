UPDATE 4-Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for $5.2 bln to expand biopharma services

* Deal expected to close by end of 2017
* Offer at 35 pct premium to Patheon's Friday close
* Thermo Fisher is world's biggest maker of scientific
instruments
* Sees deal adding 30 cents to adjusted EPS in first year
(Adds CEO interview, analyst comments, updates share prices)
By Bill Berkrot and Natalie Grover
May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said
on Monday it would buy Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer
of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to
complement its offerings in production and services for the
biopharma industry.
The offer price of $35 per share represents a premium of
about 35 percent to Patheon's Friday close. Thermo will also
assume $2 billion in net debt, putting the cost of the deal at
about $7.2 billion for Patheon, which generated $1.9 billion in
revenue last year.
Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific
instruments, also supplies raw materials used in formulating
experimental drugs and had been doing business with Patheon.
Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Marc Casper, in a telephone
interview, called the deal a "hand in glove fit to ... our
fastest growing part of the business."
As drugmakers increasingly vie to shave costs from clinical
trials, Patheon's drug manufacturing capabilities will help
Thermo Fisher grab a bigger slice of the fragmented contract
development and manufacturing market, which the company
estimates to be about $40 billion.
Patheon has manufactured more products that won U.S.
approval than any peer.
The deal, which is expected to be completed by year end,
will add to Thermo Fisher's adjusted profit by 30 cents a share
in the first full year after close.
"This deal could help solidify Thermo Fisher's multi-year
core growth reacceleration," said Evercore ISI analyst Ross
Muken, who called the forecast conservative and sees it adding
35-40 cents a share to earnings.
"We put out numbers that we feel incredibly high confidence
in our ability to achieve," said Casper, adding that he will
update the forecast once the deal closes.
The CEO sees greater growth potential longer-term.
"There are very interesting opportunities to build out their
footprint in Asia-Pacific, where they have not yet really
penetrated," Casper said.
Thermo Fisher has reached agreements with JLL Partners and
Royal DSM to tender their holdings representing about 73 percent
of Patheon shares. That puts the company well on
the way to securing 80 percent required under Dutch tender
rules.
Thermo Fisher said it expects to realize cost-saving
synergies of about $120 million by year three following the
deal's close as there is little direct overlap in the two
companies.
There has been a wave of consolidation in the contract
research space recently including INC Research Holdings Inc's
agreement last week to merge with inVentiv Health Inc
in a $4.6 billion deal.
Thermo Fisher shares were up 0.5 percent at $172.41 on
Monday afternoon, while Patheon shares were up 33.2 percent at
$34.64, just shy of the offer price.
Goldman Sachs & Co is acting as financial adviser to Thermo
Fisher, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal
counsel.
Morgan Stanley & Co is Patheon's financial adviser, and
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal counsel.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Natalie Grover and
Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and
Matthew Lewis)