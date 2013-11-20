版本:
BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring executes letters of intent with two acquisition targets

Nov 20 Patient Home Monitoring Corp : * Phm) announces execution of letters of intent with two acquisition targets;

releases updated investor presentation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
