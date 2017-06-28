Medical ad firm PatientPoint raises $140 mln for digital growth

| June 27
June 27 PatientPoint said on Tuesday it had
raised $140 million in a financing round, the latest healthcare
technology company to attract investment as the pace of U.S.
healthcare spending rises faster than inflation.
The funding for PatientPoint, which sells advertising in
doctors' offices and hospitals, came less than a month after
larger competitor Outcome Health raised over $500 million from
investors such as Alphabet's growth equity fund CapitalG and
Goldman Sachs.
Spending on healthcare in the United States is about $3.5
trillion a year, representing about 18 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product.
Cincinnati-based PatientPoint is one the players in the
point-of-care industry, which puts advertisers and
pharmaceutical companies in front of a captive audience in
hospital waiting rooms and exam rooms. The company also develops
health news and educational materials for patients.
Searchlight Capital Partners and Silver Point Capital were
the investors in the latest financing round. L Catterton, which
acquired the company in 2007, will remain an investor.
The new funding will be used to expand PatientPoint's
digital content such as interactive touch screens, which
currently makes up roughly half of its products, Chief Executive
Mike Collette said in an interview.
"The possibilities are limitless in terms of the various
types of content that physicians and patients can engage with,"
Collette said.
The most recent investment values the company at roughly
$500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter,
who did want to be named because the valuation of the deal was
not disclosed.
PatientPoint says it delivers health-information content via
print and digital devices at 1,000 hospitals and 31,000 physican
offices across the country.
The company aims to double its digital footprint by 2018 and
triple it by 2019, and the company also wants to expand into the
realm of virtual medicine, Collette said.
Boutique investment bank Peter J. Solomon Company, a unit of
Natixis SA, advised PatientPoint.
(Reporting by Melissa Wen in San Francisco; additional
reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew
Hay)