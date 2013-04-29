UPDATE 2-Patriot, coal miners square off over benefits

* Patriot seeks court approval on major cuts to benefits
By Tim Bross and Nick Brown
ST. LOUIS/NEW YORK, April 29 Arguments got under
way on Monday over the fate of healthcare and pension benefits
for unionized workers of Patriot Coal Corp as
thousands of miners rallied against massive cuts proposed by the
company.
The morning began with Patriot's contention that Peabody
Energy Corp, its former parent, is still on the hook for
the liabilities that Patriot assumed when it was spun off from
Peabody in 2007.
In an afternoon session, Patriot was expected to begin
arguments supporting its proposal to cease pension contributions
and convert healthcare funding to a voluntary employees'
beneficiary association, or VEBA.
Patriot filed for bankruptcy in July 2012, and has said it
must cut $150 million in annual employee obligations to regain
profitability. It argued on Monday that Peabody, which is still
profitable, should foot the bill for the roughly 13,000 current
and retired union workers and their dependents.
Judge Kathy Surratt-States, of U.S. bankruptcy court in St.
Louis, said she would not rule on that question today.
"What Peabody is doing is wrong, just plan wrong," Jonathan
Martin, an attorney for Patriot, told the court.
Peabody in a statement said it lived up to its obligations
when it spun off Patriot. "This is a matter between the union
and Patriot Coal," the company said.
On Monday afternoon, arguments were expected to turn to the
substance of Patriot's proposed cuts, and whether they are
necessary for the company's survival.
Patriot has offered to cease pension contributions and
convert healthcare to a VEBA funded by $15 million in up-front
cash and $300 million in profit-sharing contributions. The union
would receive a 35 percent equity stake in post-bankruptcy
Patriot, which it could sell to help fund the VEBA.
Under bankruptcy law, if companies cannot negotiate
compromises with unions, they can seek court permission to
impose cuts unilaterally. But the companies must show that the
cuts are crucial to survival and that a good-faith effort has
been made to achieve them cooperatively.
The United Mine Workers of America has called the cuts
"nowhere near" fair. The union has also argued that Peabody
should shoulder the cost if Patriot cannot, filing a separate
lawsuit on that issue in a West Virginia federal court.
The union on Monday rallied in St. Louis, home to Peabody,
where 16 protesters were arrested, the union said in a
statement.
Conflicting reports left the scope of the rally unclear.
The union said the rally attracted about 6,000 people, most
of them mine workers. That's more than the 4,000 or so
protesters the union was expecting, union spokesman Phil Smith
said.
But police estimated only about 2,000 people took part in
the event, said Schron Jackson, spokeswoman for the St. Louis
Metropolitan Police Department.
Jackson, who was at the event, said the union's estimate
seemed far too high.
The union stood by its figure as of late on Wednesday
afternoon. "Two-thousand people alone came on buses that UMWA
brought, and six other organizations brought multiple buses,"
Smith said.
Inside the courtroom, about half of the 60 seats were
occupied by miners and their families, many wearing t-Shirts
saying "Peabody promised, Patriot lied."
Because employees' claims in bankruptcy are subordinate to
secured debt like loans and bonds, worker benefits are often the
first place bankrupt companies look for cost savings.
This is especially pertinent in the coal industry, where
benefits for generations of retirees are shouldered by an
ever-shrinking workforce.
Patriot is expected to call witnesses, with the union then
beginning a rebuttal with its own set of witnesses. The process
could go all week.
Peabody, which retained profitable coal mines throughout the
United States and Australia after the spinoff, loaded Patriot up
with pension and benefit liabilities for retirees when it spun
off Patriot, many of whom retired before the spinoff and never
worked for Patriot.
In its statement, Peabody said Patriot was "highly
successful" following the spinoff and had "significant assets"
that helped its market value "quadruple in less than a year."
Led by Cecil Roberts, the union has staged protests in New
York, Appalachia and St. Louis since Patriot declared bankruptcy
in July.
Patriot also has several thousand non-union employees, with
whom it reached new, consensual labor terms last week.
The bankruptcy is In Re Patriot Coal Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 12-51502.