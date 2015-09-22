版本:
2015年 9月 23日

Blackhawk Mining wins bankruptcy auction for Patriot Coal

Sept 22 Blackhawk Mining LLC won a bankruptcy auction for the majority of the assets of Patriot Coal Corp, according to a statement from Patriot.

The statement did not disclose the value of Blackhawk's winning bid. Coronado Coal LLC was designated the backup bidder if Blackhawk can not close the sale, which needs approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)

