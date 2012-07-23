RLPC: Patriot Coal sets DIP bank meeting

| NEW YORK, July 23
Having received court approval
on July 10 for its $802 million debtor-in-possession (DIP)
facility on an interim basis, Patriot Coal is
launching syndication of the DIP with a bank meeting set for
1:30 p.m. Tuesday. After rescheduling the deal last week, the
company will hold the meeting at the Intercontinental New York
Barclay.
The DIP facility consists of three components: a $125
million revolver based on a borrowing base of receivables and
cash, a $375 million term loan and $302 million in letters of
credit. Only the revolver and term loan will be marketed more
broadly.
The DIP revolver would be priced at 325bp over Libor with a
1.5 percent Libor floor. Upfront fees have not been announced.
The term loan would carry an 800bp spread to Libor with a 1.5
percent Libor floor. No offer price on the loan has been set
yet. The DIP facility maturity can be extended to December 31,
2013, but has a 15-month tenor.
The DIP revolver would refinance the $52 million in letters
of credit under the company's prepetition securitization
facility. The first draw down of the DIP would also repay $25
million in funded borrowings under Patriot's prepetition credit
facility. The remainder of the DIP proceeds would be used to
rollover prepetition letters of credit and fund Patriot's
ongoing business and general liquidity needs in bankruptcy.
Use of the DIP is subject to minimum liquidity, operating
earnings and capital expenditure covenants. Citigroup, Barclays,
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are serving as joint lead
arrangers for the DIP financing.
Patriot Coal is a leading producer and marketer of thermal
and metallurgical coal in the eastern U.S., with 12 active
mining complexes consisting of 19 surface and underground mines
in the Appalachia and Illinois Basin. The company controls an
estimated 1.9 billion tons of proven and probable reserves.
A final hearing on the DIP has been set for August 2.