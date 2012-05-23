Patriot's woes highlight coal industry struggles

* Patriot case seen as symptom of coal crisis
By Steve James
NEW YORK, May 23 Patriot Coal, which is
trying to refinance its loans after warning that a customer
might default on a contract, is a symbol of a growing crisis in
the U.S. coal industry, analysts said on Wednesday.
A day after Patriot's stock plunged more than 50 percent on
fears it was looking to restructure, Wall Street analysts said
major companies in Central Appalachia like Alpha Natural
Resources, Arch Coal and James River Coal Co
are also struggling to cope with high costs and low
prices that threaten some smaller operators.
"The thermal coal market is as bad as it's been in modern
history and combined with mining costs in Central Appalachia, it
is difficult to make any money," said analyst Mark Levin of BB&T
Capital Markets.
Many producers, including Patriot, have been forced to idle
production, while coal is piling up at U.S. power plants, as
utilities have switched to low-cost natural gas to fire
generators.
Export markets, which had been a bright spot for the
industry, also have slowed. Asian traders say China is delaying
or refusing shipments of both power-generating thermal coal and
steelmaking metallurgical coal, in a sign its appetite for
commodities is cooling.
According to the U.S. Energy Department, coal production in
the first quarter was 8.1 percent lower than the 2011 period.
Coal consumption fell 18 percent in the third quarter of 2011 to
the lowest since 1995 and total coal carried by railroads fell
to the lowest level in the first quarter since 1994.
Prices for thermal coal have dropped about 20 percent this
year. Exacerbating the situation, a relative mild winter reduced
demand for power, so utilities have been producing less
electricity, while still taking deliveries of coal they were
contracted to buy.
Utilities are looking for ways to lower stockpiles by
pressuring coal companies to defer or delay deliveries,
renegotiating contracts, or burning the coal in their plants
even though it costs more than the gas.
Typically, thermal coals contracts are for periods of 1 year
to 3 or 5 years. In contrast, metallurgical coal contracts are
usually on a monthly basis and often signed weeks before
delivery.
One company, GenOn Energy, a wholesale electricity
producer with operations in 12 states, has even declared "force
majeure" -- a legal term meaning it cannot be held to
contractual obligations -- because it has too much coal and
nowhere to store it.
Patriot said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission that in the first quarter it received $7 million from
cash settlements with customers who requested to cancel or delay
shipments of coal this year.
SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT
On Tuesday, Patriot, which sold about 31 million tons of
coal last year, said it was in talks for a new $625 million loan
package and said it has engaged Blackstone Group as an adviser.
The company's stock fell more than 50 percent initially, but
recovered somewhat to close at $2.18 -- still down 35 percent.
On Wednesday it closed 22 percent higher at $2.66 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Analyst Michael Tian of Morningstar noted that Patriot, as a
relatively low-quality Central Appalachia miner, had been under
stress for some time. Its stock had declined from $25 a year ago
before the announcement that an unnamed customer might default
on a contract.
"This kind of surprise announcement freaks out a lot of
people and it calls into question all their contracts," Tian
said. They (lenders) may ask if that contract doesn't stand, who
knows what else might not?"
Although Patriot was in a poor position financially, all
mining companies in the Central Appalachian coalfields of
Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky are affected by low
prices, high costs and a slowing down in China, he said.
But he noted that Arch and Alpha and James River have more
leverage and are acting to strengthen their finances. Arch last
week closed on a new $1.4 billion term loan, Alpha cut its 2012
production target and James River managed to narrow a
first-quarter loss though an aggressive cost-cutting campaign.
"They have a better liquidity profile and Patriot was the
one with its back against the wall," said Tian.
BB&T's Levin noted about one-third of the coal from the
region comes from private mining companies, who could be driven
out of business by high costs and low sales prices.
"Central App is at the high end of the cost curve, it will
be difficult for small companies to survive this stress," he
said. "But I don't see any of that happening to Patriot in the
near or immediate term."
Meanwhile, Patriot Chief Executive Officer Richard Whiting
said in a letter to employees that the company was in
discussions with the customer who might default, and other
potential buyers, for the 1 million ton coal shipment. "We are
confident it will ultimately be sold - although not at the
original contract price, which was measurably higher than the
current spot market."
He said the company was confident it could bolster its
financial position. "We and other coal producers have
encountered similar business situations in the past and we have
successfully achieved satisfactory resolutions."
Analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co said
despite Patriot's efforts to get improved loan deals "without a
significant change to thermal coal demand prospects or a
tightening met coal pricing spread, we believe there is
currently only limited upside to the stock."