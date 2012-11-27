版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 03:45 BJT

BRIEF-Patriot Coal bankruptcy moved to court in Missouri

Nov 27 Patriot Coal Corp : Patriot Coal bankruptcy transferred from bankruptcy court in New York to Eastern District of Missouri

