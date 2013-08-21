Bankruptcy court approves Patriot Coal labor deal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 A U.S. court approved a labor
deal between bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp and its
miners' union on Tuesday, putting the the company on track to
emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year.
A deal this month for new collective bargaining agreements
and retiree healthcare benefits with the United Mine Workers of
America helped avoid more drastic cutbacks Patriot was
authorized to impose earlier this year.
Bankruptcy Judge Kathy Surratt-States, who is overseeing the
company's restructuring in St. Louis, approved the agreement on
Tuesday, Marshall Huebner, a lawyer representing the company,
told Reuters.
The judge also granted the company's request to amend an
EBITDA covenant in its debtor-in-possession financing agreement,
he said.
"We view the consensual agreement with the UMWA as a major
milestone in our restructuring," Huebner said.
Patriot declared bankruptcy in 2012, saying it needed $150
million in annual labor cost savings to regain profitability.
The United Mine Workers, which represent 1,700 current Patriot
workers and 13,000 retirees and their relatives, have fought to
salvage benefits.
The bankruptcy case is In Re Patriot Coal Corp, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 12-51502.