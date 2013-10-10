CORRECTED-Patriot Coal settles claims with Peabody, eyes Chapter 11 exit

(Corrects first bullet and 5th paragraph to reflect that
Peabody's contribution will fund healthcare only, not healthcare
and pensions)
* Peabody to provide $310 mln to fund health benefits
* Peabody to provide $140 mln in liquidity funding to
Patriot
* Knighthead Capital to infuse $250 mln of new capital in
Patriot
* Patriot also reaches settlement with Arch Coal
* Patriot expects to emerge out of bankruptcy by year end
Oct 10 Patriot Coal Corp said it has
resolved certain legal claims against Peabody Energy Corp
in exchange for key funding, which would help the
company emerge out of chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of the
year.
The two companies have been fighting over funding of health
benefits for about 3,100 retirees that Peabody agreed to
continue covering after it spun off the now-bankrupt Patriot
Coal in October 2007.
Peabody had said it had no obligation to fund health and
pension benefits for Patriot retirees affected by the company's
insolvency, arguing that new labor deals between Patriot and the
United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) effectively relieved
Peabody of any funding obligations.
However, Peabody continued to fund healthcare benefits for
retirees during Patriot's bankruptcy proceedings, said Peabody's
Chief Legal Officer Alexander Schoch.
In an amended reorganization plan filed with a bankruptcy
court on Wednesday, Patriot said Peabody has agreed to provide
$310 million, payable over four years through 2017, to fund
health benefits and settle all Patriot and UMWA claims.
Peabody will also provide about $140 million to Patriot in
the form of letters of credit.
As per the settlement, Peabody's existing contractual
commitment to fund healthcare benefits for a certain group of
Patriot retirees would terminate on Dec. 31.
After this date, all healthcare benefits would be funded by
the newly established Voluntary Employee Beneficiary Association
(VEBA).
In a settlement with Arch Coal Inc, Patriot will
receive $5 million in cash and a release of a $16 million letter
of credit posted in Arch's name. Arch Coal had spun off a unit
that was later acquired by Patriot.
UMWA had claimed that Peabody and Arch deliberately shunted
their obligations onto Patriot in an effort to avoid having to
pay the full amount.
The settlements with Peabody and Arch Coal will be presented
to the bankruptcy court for approval at the Nov. 6 hearing.
Patriot Coal also said it will receive $250 million in new
capital through a rights offering backstopped by Knighthead
Capital Management.
"As a result of the transaction with Knighthead and the
company's settlement with Peabody, the VEBA is expected to
receive more than $400 million in cash over the next four years.
These agreements resolve all matters with the UMWA," Patriot
Coal said in a statement.
The case is in re Patriot Coal Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No. 12-51502.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)