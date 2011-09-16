UPDATE 1-Patriot Coal says Q3 production to be hit

* Q3 production to be hit by about 450,000 tons

* Expects higher costs for Appalachian operations

Sept 16 Patriot Coal Corp expects its third-quarter production to be down about 450,000 tons, mainly due to geological issues at two of its mines and the early closure of another mine.

Production at the company's Federal mine was down for more than six weeks, while difficult geology is expected to result in lower volumes from the Panther mine in the quarter.

St Louis, Missouri-based Patriot said a contractor-operated mine in the Big Mountain complex was closed after a roof fell.

All the affected mines are in the eastern U.S. region of Appalachia.

Patriot, which sold 8.1 million tons in the second quarter of this year and 7.5 million tons in the third quarter of last year, did not clarify if the latest production hit was sequential or year-over-year.

Due to the production hit, Patriot sees average cost for its Appalachian operations to be "several dollars higher" than its previous third-quarter outlook of mid-$70's per ton.

Patriot shares, which have shed about a quarter of their value this year, closed at $14.33 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)