Patriot Coal loss widens on weak demand from power cos

May 8 Patriot Coal Corp's quarterly loss widened on a slump in thermal coal prices and weak demand from U.S. power companies.

The company's first-quarter net loss widened to $75.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $15.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $502.6 million.

