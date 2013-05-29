Bankrupt Patriot Coal can reject collective bargaining - court rules

May 29 Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp.
can reject collective bargaining agreements, cease pension
contributions and convert retiree healthcare to an outside fund
as part of its plan to save $150 million a year in labor costs,
a court ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Kathy Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
St. Louis said Patriot Coal, which filed for bankruptcy last
year, might have been a victim of unwarranted optimism about
future prospects but that unions shared some blame.
"Unions generally try to bargain for the best deal for their
members, however, there is likely some responsibility to be
absorbed for demanding benefits that the employer cannot
realistically fund in perpetuity, particularly given the
availability of sophisticated actuarial analysts and cost trend
experts," she wrote in a 102-page opinion.