UPDATE 2-Bankrupt Patriot Coal can reject collective bargaining -court

* Cuts would save $150 million a year
* Pension contributions would cease; healthcare to outside
fund
* Union vows appeal
By Nick Brown and Tom Hals
May 29 Bankrupt Patriot Coal Corp can
reject collective bargaining agreements, cease pension
contributions and convert retiree healthcare to an outside fund
as part of its plan to save $150 million a year in labor costs,
a court ruled on Wednesday.
Patriot Coal, which filed for bankruptcy last year, might
have been a victim of unwarranted optimism about future
prospects, but that unions shared some blame, said Judge Kathy
Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis.
"There is likely some responsibility to be absorbed for
demanding benefits that the employer cannot realistically fund
in perpetuity," she wrote in a 102-page opinion.
The United Mine Workers of America, which represents 1,700
current Patriot workers and 13,000 retirees and their relatives,
vowed to appeal the ruling. The union has planned a public rally
for June 4 in Henderson, Kentucky.
"Despite this ruling, the UMWA's effort to win fairness for
these active and retired workers is by no means over," UMWA
President Cecil Roberts said in a statement.
Patriot praised the court's decision, calling the cuts
"essential changes" that will allow it "to achieve savings that
are critical to our reorganization."
Patriot's current proposal would cease pension contributions
and convert healthcare to a voluntary employees' beneficiary
association, or VEBA, funded by $15 million in up-front cash and
$300 million in profit-sharing contributions. The union would
receive a 35 percent equity stake in post-bankruptcy Patriot,
which it could sell to help fund the VEBA. The company's
proposal would also reduce wages and decrease paid time-off.
Patriot's labor dispute is a thorny one. The company has
said the cuts are not a matter of stinginess but necessity,
insisting that it would be forced to liquidate without them. But
the union believes the proposal violates a decades-old principle
in the coal industry that workers are entitled to lifetime
benefits.
That fundamental belief is rooted in a 1946 strike in which
U.S. President Harry Truman seized the nation's coal mines. His
administration signed an agreement with the UMWA establishing an
industrywide pension and healthcare program, and the union has
historically bargained to preserve those benefits in exchange
for making other concessions.
But as an ever-shrinking work force is left to shoulder the
burden, the promise is becoming harder to keep.
The UMWA has sued Peabody Energy Co, which created Patriot
through a 2007 spinoff, in hopes that the company will cover any
losses it sustains at the hands of Patriot.
In a case filed in West Virginia federal court, the union
has accused Peabody of creating Patriot as a dumping ground for
its unprofitable assets, setting it up to fail. The union
alleges that Peabody and Arch Coal, which spun off a unit later
acquired by Patriot, are still profitable and should remain on
the hook for healthcare.
Wednesday's bankruptcy court ruling "makes it more important
than ever for the architects of this travesty, Peabody Energy
and Arch Coal, to take responsibility for the obligations they
made to thousands of retirees who are now at imminent risk,"
Roberts said in his statement.
The judge's order acknowledged that Peabody has already
assumed healthcare costs for a portion of the retirees, and the
judge denied a separate effort by Patriot to hold Peabody
accountable for costs.
Peabody said in a statement that it will "continue to meet
its obligations, as affirmed by today's rulings."
Bankruptcy rules give companies formidable leverage to
abandon union labor contracts. They can abrogate the deals if
they can show that concessions are crucial to their survival and
that they made a good-faith effort to reach them consensually.
In Patriot's case, the matter played out over a week-long
hearing earlier this month. Patriot argued that it would be
forced to liquidate without major concessions, while the union
provided metrics claiming to show that Patriot could survive
without imposing drastic cuts.
The case is In Re Patriot Coal Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Eastern District of Missouri, No. 12-51502.