UPDATE 1-Patterson-UTI Energy to retire 31 rigs

Dec 29 Onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said it will retire about 10 percent of its drilling rigs in December and will take a charge.

The company expects to incur pretax impairment charges of about $11.3 million on the retirement of the 31 rigs, of which 30 are mechanically powered.

In October, the Houston-based company had said it will retire 22 of its mechanical drilling rigs.

Patterson-UTI Energy, which owns and operates land-based drilling rigs in the United States, said it expects majority of the components of these rigs to be transferred to spare parts inventory to support its other rigs.

Shares of the company closed at $19.91 on Nasdaq on Thursday.