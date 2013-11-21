BRIEF-Patterson Q2 sales $1 billion

Nov 21 Patterson Companies Inc :
* Reports fiscal 2014 second quarter operating results
* Reaffirms FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.24
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Investments in technology initiative reduced the fiscal 2014
second quarter
EPS by $0.02 per share
* Says 2014 earnings guidance includes a $0.03 to $0.04 per
diluted share
contribution from the nvs acquisition
* Guidance range excludes non-recurring restructuring costs for
Patterson
Medical of about $0.12 per share
