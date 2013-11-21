BRIEF-Patterson Q2 sales $1 billion

Nov 21 Patterson Companies Inc : * Reports fiscal 2014 second quarter operating results * Reaffirms FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.24 * Q2 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items * Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion * Q2 earnings per share $0.01 * Investments in technology initiative reduced the fiscal 2014 second quarter

EPS by $0.02 per share * Says 2014 earnings guidance includes a $0.03 to $0.04 per diluted share

contribution from the nvs acquisition * Guidance range excludes non-recurring restructuring costs for Patterson

Medical of about $0.12 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage