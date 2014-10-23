Patterson-UTI quarterly profit plunges 78.5 pct

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, one of the largest U.S. onshore rig contractors, reported a 78.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as its costs surged.
The company's total costs surged 34.5 percent to $815.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Net income fell to $16 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter from $74.4 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Snyder, Texas-based company's revenue rose 15.7 percent to $845.6 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned