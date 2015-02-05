REFILE-Patterson-UTI profit rises on higher rig revenue, margins

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
(Corrects spelling of "quarterly" in first paragraph)
Feb 5 Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled due to an increase in margins and revenue in its rigs business.
Net income rose to $57.6 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $16.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 37 percent to $901.2 million. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results