REFILE-Patterson-UTI profit rises on higher rig revenue, margins

(Corrects spelling of "quarterly" in first paragraph)

Feb 5 Land rig provider Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled due to an increase in margins and revenue in its rigs business.

Net income rose to $57.6 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $16.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 37 percent to $901.2 million. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
