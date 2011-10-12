UPDATE 1-Patterson-UTI sees Q3 revenue above estimates

* Sees Q3 revenue of $674 mln
* Says to retire 22 rigs
Oct 12 Onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
expects its third-quarter revenue to top analyst
estimates, helped mainly by its drilling segment.
Patterson-UTI Energy expects revenue of $674 million for the
July-September quarter. Analysts, on average, expect revenue of
$668.6 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, Patterson-UTI said it expects the increase in
revenue to be offset by higher operating expenses in the
drilling and pressure pumping segments, due to higher activity
levels.
The Houston-based company also said it will retire 22 of its
mechanical drilling rigs and use the spare parts for other rigs
in the fleet.
"Unusually high levels of repairs and maintenance expenses
were incurred during the quarter in connection with operating
the company's conventional rig fleet," the company said in a
statement.
Shares of the company closed on $18.74 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)