UPDATE 1-Law firms Squire Sanders, Patton Boggs agree to merge

By Casey Sullivan and David Ingram
May 23 The law firms Squire Sanders and Patton
Boggs said on Friday they had agreed to combine, striking a deal
that is expected to save Patton Boggs from growing financial
strain.
In a news release, the two firms said they would begin
operating under the name Squire Patton Boggs effective June 1.
Partners at 1,300-lawyer Squire Sanders voted on Friday,
after 300-lawyer Patton Boggs, known for its lobbying presence
in Washington, D.C., had earlier approved the combination.
The combination was held up on Thursday because of concerns
within Squire Sanders over the role Patton Boggs played in a
legal battle between Chevron Corp and a group of
Ecuadorean villagers, Patton Boggs managing partner Edward
Newberry said.
Starting in 2010, Patton Boggs had advised the villagers on
a plan to enforce an $18 billion pollution judgment against
Chevron that the oil giant said was obtained through fraud.
This week, a lawyer for the villagers asked a judge to
revisit a May 7 settlement in which Patton Boggs expressed its
regret for its involvement in the matter and agreed to pay
Chevron $15 million. Newberry said that Squire Sanders needed
time to evaluate the latest development, and after halting a
vote on Thursday, Squire Sanders resumed voting later in the
day.
The two law firms had been in merger talks since at least
February.
Revenue at Patton Boggs dropped by 12 percent from 2012 to
2013, to $278 million, according to figures in an internal memo
obtained by Reuters in January, and the firm hired restructuring
advisers.
(Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)