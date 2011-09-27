UPDATE 2-Paychex's HR unit drives Q1 profit beat

* Q1 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.38

* Q1 rev up 9 pct

* Backs 5-7 pct net income growth for FY12

* Shares up 2 pct in after-market trade (Adds outlook details, CEO comment; updates shares)

Sept 27 Payroll processor Paychex Inc posted a quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates on strong growth at both its human resource services and payroll businesses, but said it expects checks per client to moderate through fiscal 2012 at both the divisions.

Checks per client increased 2 percent for the first quarter, compared to the same period last year.

The company, however, backed the 5-7 percent revenue target set for its core payroll unit for the year, but added that the continuing low interest rate environment would hurt its investment income and interest on funds held for clients.

"We remain cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the year, despite a lack of robust new business formation, which continues to impact the selling environment," Chief Executive Martin Mucci said in a statement.

For the latest quarter, Paychex, which competes with Automatic Data Processing , reported a net income of $148.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $131.9 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.

For StarMine valuation, click:

link.reuters.com/kew93s

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $563.1 million.

Revenue from payroll services revenue was up 6 percent to $382.3 million, while revenue from human resource services jumped 17 percent to $169.7 million.

Interest on funds held for clients fell 9 percent to $11.1 million due to lower average interest rates earned, offset by a 10 percent increase in average investment balances.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents a share on revenue of $554.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2 percent to $27.20 in trading after the bell. They closed at $26.69 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)