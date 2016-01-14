Payment processor Adyen says 2015 revs double, profits triple

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 14 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest
fintech start-ups, said on Thursday that annual revenue doubled
to around 330 million euros ($360 million) in 2015, leading
profits to nearly triple to 40 million euros compared with a
year ago.
The Dutch company, a rival to Worldpay, PayPal
and Square said transaction volumes running via
its payments platform doubled to 50 billion euros, resulting in
a tripling of profits thanks to mounting economies of scale.
Adyen, which is backed by top venture capital firms and
wealthy tech investors including Facebook's Mark
Zuckerberg, said profits last year rose to 40 million euros from
13.6 million in 2014, an increase of just under 200 percent.
The company has been profitable since 2011. The latest
results are preliminary, pending a final audit, it said.
Growth came from new customers and increased business from
existing customers and expansion of its point-of-sale services
into the U.S. market in 2015 and in Australia, a market it has
only recently entered. Adyen has 380 employees in 11 countries.
In 2015, Adyen signed up 10 new airlines including Cathay
Pacific and easyJet, e-commerce firms Netflix, Dropbox
and Eventbrite and retail customers such as Burton, Gant, Etam
et Celio and Camper. Existing clients include Facebook, Uber
, Airbnb, and Priceline's Booking.com.
Last September, Adyen said it was valued at around 2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion) after its latest funding round from Iconiq
Capital, the investment vehicle of Zuckerberg and several other
Silicon Valley billionaires. It previously received backing from
Index Ventures, General Atlantic and Temasek Holdings.
Chief Executive Pieter van der Does said at that time that
Adyen was working to become a full-service payments provider for
retailers and online merchants globally and was prepared to wait
up to two or three years before seeking a stock market listing.
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
