2013年 5月 1日

MasterCard profit rises 12 pct

May 1 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest credit and debit card network, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used credit and debit cards instead of cash.

Net income rose to $766 million, or $6.23 per share, in the first quarter, from $682 million, or $5.36 per share, a year earlier.
