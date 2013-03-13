PayPal buys mobile app developer Duff Research

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 13
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 PayPal said on Wednesday
that it acquired mobile app developer Duff Research, part of an
effort by the online payment giant to become more nimble and
technology focused.
PayPal, owned by e-commerce company eBay Inc, did
not disclose a purchase price.
Duff Research has built about 40 mobile apps for companies
that include TiVo Inc and Adidas AG. The
firm's 18 employees, including co-founder Geoff Chatterton, will
join PayPal, the companies said.
PayPal is battling a host of start-ups, such as Square Inc,
that are trying to chip away at its lead in online and mobile
payments.
PayPal has a reputation as slow and less innovative than
some other technology companies and under new President David
Marcus it is trying to change that.
"What we're really after with this deal is the innovators
and experience," said James Barrese, chief technology officer at
PayPal. "We are reinventing our organization to be more
technology led."
The Duff Research team will remain together at PayPal and
work on projects aimed at making PayPal's main digital wallet
product easier to use for consumers and merchants, Barrese said.