PayPal fires up new data center to support growth

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 PayPal has opened a new
data center to help the online payment division of eBay Inc
handle its rapid growth, President David Marcus said on
Tuesday.
The addition means PayPal now has four primary data centers,
which it runs from network operation centers at its headquarters
in San Jose, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.
"We're growing still very, very fast, so we need more
machines, more capacity and bandwidth," Marcus told Reuters in
an interview.
Marcus declined to say where the new data center was located
for security reasons. However, he said it has new technology
that integrates well with some of PayPal's new initiatives.
PayPal is still growing online, but the company is also
trying to become a common way of paying in physical stores, a
much larger market than e-commerce.
The company expects to be in 2 million merchant locations by
the end of 2013 and it is working on ways to persuade consumers
to use PayPal with their smartphones, rather than their usual
credit and debit cards.
Firing up a new data center "is a big sign of optimism,"
said Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "PayPal could
stretch their existing IT capacity or rent extra capacity, but
they have the confidence to build a whole new data center."
In late March, Marcus told investors that PayPal can double
the size of its business in the next three years.
Adding a fourth data center means PayPal is essentially
increasing its IT capacity by a third, to support a potential
doubling of its business. That suggests that the company is
getting more "scale" as it grows, Luria said.
Data centers are often built to handle peaks in activity. As
PayPal grows in different parts of the world, it is likely
experiencing different peaks because users are paying with
PayPal at different times, Luria explained.
"A single new data center can support several times as much
activity because the peaks are spread out at different points in
time and not as pronounced," Luria said.