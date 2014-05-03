PayPal says new executive leaves after disparaging tweets

SAN FRANCISCO May 3 PayPal, the payment processing arm of eBay Inc, said on Saturday that it parted ways with a recently-hired strategy executive after he posted a series of disparaging and at times indecipherable tweets.

"Rakesh Agrawal is no longer with the company," PayPal said on Saturday in a Twitter message. "Treat everyone with respect. No excuses. PayPal has zero tolerance."

Agrawal, who was hired about two months ago, could not immediately be reached for comment.

He sent several messages on Twitter, which have since been deleted, from a jazz festival in New Orleans that, among other things, specifically insulted Christina Smedley, vice president of global communications at PayPal.

One tweet said, "Duck you Smedley, you useless middle manager," according to copies of the tweets posted by news website Business Insider. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski)