PayPal announces Visa partnership, 15 percent revenue growth

July 21 PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday showed strong growth in its online payments business, meeting Wall Street expectations on earnings and announcing a new partnership with Visa Inc that is expected to bring a significant revenue increase.

PayPal posted second-quarter earnings of 36 cents per share, in line with analysts' expectations, and revenue growth of 15 percent to $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)