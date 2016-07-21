PayPal announces Visa partnership, 15 percent revenue growth

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday showed strong growth in its online payments business, meeting Wall Street expectations on earnings and announcing a new partnership with Visa Inc that is expected to bring a significant revenue increase.
PayPal posted second-quarter earnings of 36 cents per share, in line with analysts' expectations, and revenue growth of 15 percent to $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution