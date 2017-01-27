UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends

(Changes focus to outlook, adds details from conference call
By Anna Irrera and Sruthi Shankar
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a
subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency
fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments
market.
The payments processor predicted its first-quarter revenue
would be roughly in line with analyst expectations, with flat to
slightly better operating margins for the full year. PayPal gave
the guidance in reporting a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter
revenue that mirrored Wall Street expectations.
Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said fourth-quarter
results were hurt by currency movements, and he expected those
pressures to continue throughout the year.
Paypal stock fell 2.4 percent in after hours trading to
$40.49.
Chief Executive Dan Schulman said competition is heating up
in mobile payments, and investing in PayPal's own offerings has
become "increasingly important" to gain an advantage over
rivals.
"Payments are rapidly digitizing," he said. "Mobile is
redefining the face of retail."
The San Jose, California-based company's earnings report
came on the same day Ant Financial Services, an affiliate of
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram, in
a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments
landscape.
Ant, the world's largest financial-technology company, has
been expanding at home and overseas as it prepares for a planned
initial public offering later this year.
Meanwhile, in the United States, PayPal is facing rivals
such as Zelle, a soon-to-be-launched platform backed by a
consortium of large banks. Technology firms such as Apple Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google are also looking
to capture new customers through payments and money transfer
services.
To fend off competition, PayPal has been expanding its
network of strategic partnerships and launching or acquiring new
services.
In January it announced an agreement with credit-card issuer
Discover Financial Services to make it easier for PayPal
customers to use Discover's product. It also recently partnered
with Citigroup Inc. and Fidelity National Information
Services (FIS), which represents thousands of financial
institutions.
PayPal is also trying to improve its core offering by adding
features like One Touch, which allows customers to pay with a
single click. It now has more than 5 million active merchant
accounts offering the tool.
PayPal has been available since the late-1990s, and for a
long time was linked with e-commerce firm eBay Inc -
giving it more brand familiarity and a much larger customer base
than newcomers. But its growth is slower than startups like
Venmo, which first started being used in 2009.
During the quarter, PayPal's mobile payments rose 53
percent, to $31 billion. Payment volumes at Venmo, a mobile
peer-to-peer payment platform popular with younger coystomers
surged 126 percent to $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter.
PayPal's total payments volume rose 22 percent to $99
billion. Active customer accounts rose 10 percent to 197
million, beating research firm FactSet StreetAccount's estimate
of 196.5 million.
Schulman said growth in mobile payments and new customer
accounts helped boost fourth-quarter revenue to $3 billion, up
17 percent compared with a year earlier, the same as what
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
The company expects first-quarter revenue to land in a range
of $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.95
billion, on average.
Net income rose to $390 million, or 32 cents per share, from
$367 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. On an
adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.
PayPal operates in many geographic markets around the globe,
with half of its revenue coming from overseas. It tries to hedge
against currency-related losses using financial instruments.
But in the fourth-quarter, declines in the euro and
Australian dollar hurt PayPal's results, Rainey said. The
company expects more pain this year as it adjusts its currency
positions, especially in the first half, he added.
PayPal is on its second stint as a public company after
separating from eBay in 2015.
