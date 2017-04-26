PayPal's quarterly profit rises 5.2 pct

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in payment processing volumes and customer additions.
The company's board authorized a $5 billion share buyback program.
PayPal, which spun off from e-commerce firm eBay Inc in 2015, said its net income rose to $384 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $365 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.54 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: