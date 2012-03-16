PayPal to tap domestic e-payments market in China, India

HONG KONG, March 16 EBay Inc's
unit PayPal is expanding its domestic electronics payments
presence in Asia with plans to tap China and India, the region's
biggest consumer markets, a senior executive said on Friday.
PayPal's domestic e-payments system is already available in
Asia in countries such as Japan and Australia, where the
e-commerce market is more mature and consumers are more used to
paying with their credit cards online, executives said.
"Today, PayPal is used mainly for cross-border international
payments for both countries," Rupert Keely, PayPal's senior vice
president for Asia Pacific, told Reuters in reference to China
and India. "The plan is to try to enter both markets for
domestic payments."
Keely said PayPal had applied to China's central bank for a
licence, while there were similar plans for India in future.
"In India, we're seeking to establish an office to enter the
market next year for domestic payments," he said.
In China, the online payments market is now dominated by
Alibaba Group's Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd's
Tenpay, while in India, active players include CCAvenue and
DirecPay.
China and India's e-commerce sectors are booming with rapid
economic growth fuelling domestic consumption.
In China, e-commerce is expected to surpass 750 billion yuan
($118 billion) this year and it is set to become the world's
largest e-commerce market in 2015, industry figures showed.
In India, the e-commerce market is expected to grow by 47
percent to more than 460 billion rupees ($9.2 billion) this
year, according to the industry group Internet and Mobile
Association of India.
PayPal on Thursday launched a new service called PayPal Here
targeted at small and medium businesses to allow them to accept
credit and debit card payments via mobile devices, such as
smartphones.
The service is available in the United States, Canada,
Australia and Hong Kong, PayPal said.