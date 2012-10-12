PayPal plans first job cuts since 2008 financial crisis

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 PayPal is planning to cut
as much as 3 percent of its workforce as the payments division
of eBay Inc looks to streamline its operations under
new President David Marcus, a person familiar with the situation
said on Friday.
The reductions are expected to total between 300 and 400 and
be focused in product development, technology and marketing, the
person said on condition of anonymity because the plans are not
public. PayPal has almost 13,000 employees.
The job cuts will be PayPal's first major reductions since
the financial crisis in 2008.
Marcus became president of PayPal earlier this year after
eBay acquired Zong, the mobile payments start-up he ran.
Since taking over, Marcus has been trying to shift PayPal's
focus more to the consumer. He has also been working to speed up
the product development process, which has become bogged down in
lengthy procedures in recent years.
"We have told PayPal employees about plans under way to
strengthen and simplify how we create and deliver consistently
great products and brand experiences to our customers," a PayPal
spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
He declined to comment on how such plans may affect jobs at
the company.
PayPal's plans for job cuts were reported earlier on Friday
by Bloomberg News.