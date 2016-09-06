REFILE-PayPal reaches deal with MasterCard for store payments - WSJ

(Corrects story slug for media subscribers to
Sept 6 PayPal Holdings Inc has entered
into a deal with MasterCard Inc that will allow payments
in stores, the Wall Street Journal reported.
PayPal will allow users to select a credit or debit card as
the default payment method and share data on transactions made
through MasterCard's tap-and-pay feature. (on.wsj.com/2c7upJI)
PayPal reached a similar deal with Visa Inc in July to
make it easier for its customers to use Visa credit and debit
cards in stores.
PayPal and MasterCard were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)