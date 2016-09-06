UPDATE 2-PayPal, MasterCard reach deal for store payments

(Adds details and background)
Sept 6 MasterCard Inc said on Tuesday it
had expanded its deal with payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc
, which would allow customers to use PayPal's payment
services in stores.
PayPal's partnership follows a similar deal with
MasterCard's larger rival Visa Inc in July as the company
looks to expand its payments network.
PayPal will allow users to select a credit or debit card as
the default payment method and share data on transactions made
through MasterCard's tap-and-pay feature, which allows the
shopper to wave a card or mobile phone over a reader to pay, the
companies said in a statement.
As part of the deal, MasterCard will allow PayPal users to
withdraw cash from their accounts using a debit card and also
waive the digital wallet fee it currently charges PayPal.
The two companies have an existing partnership for
co-branded consumer credit cards in the United States and Puerto
Rico.
PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc
last year, has focused on aggressive growth.
The company's revenue in the second quarter rose more than
15 percent to $2.65 billion from a year earlier and the volume
of payments it processes jumped 28 percent to $86.21 billion.
The partnership with MasterCard was first reported by the
Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/2c7upJI)
PayPal is also in discussions with banks that issue cards,
to explore new products and partnerships, the Journal report
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of PayPal were slightly higher in premarket trading.
Up to Friday's close of $37.07, the stock had risen 2.4 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sayantani Ghosh)