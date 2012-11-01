PayPal enters the holiday price-matching fray

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 PayPal launched a
price-matching offer on Thursday, following similar moves by
retailers including Target Corp, as the payments giant
tries to encourage more shoppers to use its service this holiday
season.
If consumers purchase products with PayPal and the items are
advertised for lower prices by any merchant within 30 days,
PayPal said it will reimburse users the difference.
The price-matching offer includes PayPal purchases made
online and in physical stores and runs through Dec. 31, the
company, owned by eBay Inc, added.
Price matching has emerged as a tool some retailers are
using to head off competition from Amazon.com Inc this
holiday season.
Target and Best Buy Co plan to match online prices
with Amazon and other big online merchants this season to combat
showrooming - where in-store prices are compared with online
prices using smartphones.
PayPal's goal is different. It wants to encourage PayPal
account holders to use its service more, both online and in
physical stores. The company is making a big push offline and
its payment service is now accepted in thousands of stores run
by retailers including Home Depot, Office Depot
and American Eagle Outfitters.
PayPal unveiled another incentive to use its service on
Thursday. The company said products bought with PayPal can be
returned free of charge within 30 days if the merchant accepts
returns but does not cover the cost of shipping the item back.
PayPal plans to send shoppers a pre-paid shipping label
within five days after they file a return claim. PayPal will
also refund return shipping costs if shoppers have already paid
for that service. The refunds will be sent to consumers' PayPal
accounts, it added.