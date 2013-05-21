版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 22日 星期三 01:16 BJT

PayPal to be in all RadioShack stores starting this month

SAN FRANCISCO May 21 PayPal, the online payment operation owned by eBay Inc, unveiled a new partnership on Tuesday with RadioShack Corp that will get PayPal into all the electronics retailer's stores starting this month.
