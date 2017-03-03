India's Paytm E-Commerce raises $200 mln from Alibaba, SAIF Partners

MUMBAI, March 3 India's Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd
has raised $200 million from China's Alibaba Group Holding
and venture capital fund SAIF Partners to expand its
online retail business in a market dominated by homegrown
Flipkart and U.S. tech giant Amazon.
Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd picked up a 36.31
percent stake in Paytm E-Commerce for investing $177 million,
according to a regulatory filing by the Indian company that runs
an online marketplace.
Alibaba and its associates are also the largest shareholders
in One97 Communications, which has a stake in Paytm E-Commerce.
SAIF Partners' $23 million investment will give it a 4.66
percent stake in Paytm E-Commerce, the filing showed.
Alibaba Group is looking to invest outside China as growth
slows at home.
In its biggest overseas deal, Alibaba in April agreed to buy
a controlling stake in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada
Group for about $1 billion.
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, another company of the group,
houses its electronic payment wallets and planned payments bank
business.
Paytm has said its e-wallet service has more than 200
million clients in India.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)