UPDATE 2-Rents raise AvalonBay 3rd quarter FFO

* Q3 FFO shr $1.17
* FFO results not clear as comparison with Wall St view
* Shares fall 5 pct after hours
Oct 31 Apartment landlord AvalonBay Communities
(AVB.N) said on Monday that third-quarter funds from operations
rose, as strong rent growth and lower expenses drove results.
The company on Monday reported third-quarter funds from
operations of $107.6 million or $1.17 per share, compared with
$84.5 million, or 98 cents a share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected $1.19 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but the results may not be comparable.
The company issued more shares during the quarter, and it was not
clear if the forecasts had accounted for that. The company said
the new issuance trimmed 8 cents a share off its forecast for the
year.
FFO, a REIT performance measure, removes the profit-reducing
effect that depreciation has on earnings.
Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay said it sees full-year FFO
in the range of $4.57 a share to $4.61 a share adjusting for a
higher share count. The midpoint would be $4.59 per share, 8 cents
per share below the midpoint of its prior forecast, due to the
higher share count.
Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital Management,
said the results were on target with the company's earlier
forecasts.
Operationally, for properties the company has operated more
than a year, AvalonBay posted a 5.8 percent rise in rental income,
the second-strongest after Post Properties Inc's PPS.N 6.7
percent rise among real estate investment trust apartment owners.
Net operating income, an indicator of how well the properties
are managed, rose 9 percent over a year earlier for comparable
properties.
The company sees fourth-quarter FFO in the range of $1.19 per
share to $1.23 per share, accounting for some non-routine items.
However, AvalonBay is selling two buildings and those sales could
impact fourth-quarter results, the company said.
Shares of AvalonBay closed up 0.45 percent at $133.69.
Following the release of third-quarter results and forecast, its
shares fell 5 percent to $127.00.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric, Phil Berlowitz)